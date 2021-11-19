Apella Capital LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

