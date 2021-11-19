Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $10.07 or 0.00017600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $187.74 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.37 or 0.07218981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.93 or 0.99505006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.