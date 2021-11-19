Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,351.43 ($17.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,408.50 ($18.40). 1,409,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,411.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,503.74. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.