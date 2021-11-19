Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 32,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ATBPF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

