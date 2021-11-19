Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 14th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHL stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

