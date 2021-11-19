ANON (ANON) Trading Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $35,244.30 and $323.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071269 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049017 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

