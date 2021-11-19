Anne K. Wade Sells 4,098 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SUM opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,027,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
