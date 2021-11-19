Anne K. Wade Sells 4,098 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SUM opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,027,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 77,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

