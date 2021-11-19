Andrew J. Murphy Sells 7,167 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REGN opened at $648.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.66 and a 200 day moving average of $583.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,124.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

