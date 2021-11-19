Andreas Wicki Sells 35,600 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.

Shares of HRMY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 195.76 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

