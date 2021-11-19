Analyzing Mexus Gold US (MXSG) and Its Rivals

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mexus Gold US to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mexus Gold US and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 796 3507 3780 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Mexus Gold US’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.44 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.43

Mexus Gold US’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mexus Gold US rivals beat Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

