Analyzing Boqii (BQ) and Its Competitors

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boqii to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -169.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.96

Boqii’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 141 698 1044 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Boqii’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boqii rivals beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

