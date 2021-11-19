Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Prometheus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

RXDX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.45. 3,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

