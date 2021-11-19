Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

11/9/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – ECN Capital was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – ECN Capital was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 464,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

In other ECN Capital news, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. acquired 1,622,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,834,534.51.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

