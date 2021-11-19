Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $12.00

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.