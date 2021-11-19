Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target at $53.78

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

