Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $180.25

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $204.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

