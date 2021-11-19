Analysts Set Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) PT at $12.17

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

