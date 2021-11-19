Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $26.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 257,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,546. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.