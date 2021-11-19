Analysts Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $201.00

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AVLR stock opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -128.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

