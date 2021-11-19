Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aramark stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth $2,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 62.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth $895,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 86.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aramark by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

