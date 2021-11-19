Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $19.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

