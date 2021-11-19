Analysts Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.