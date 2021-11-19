Analysts Offer Predictions for Arista Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $13.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of ANET opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,987 shares of company stock worth $205,680,283. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

