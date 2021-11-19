Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.62). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

