Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 742,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529,146. Twitter has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

