Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.