Analysts Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

