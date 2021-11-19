Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

