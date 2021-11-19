Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.