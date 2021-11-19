Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $61.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $242.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

