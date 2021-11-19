Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $131.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,121. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.