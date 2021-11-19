Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce $434.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.10 million and the highest is $441.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,109 shares of company stock valued at $18,667,243. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,217. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

