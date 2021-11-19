Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RadNet stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RadNet by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RadNet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RadNet by 1,472.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

