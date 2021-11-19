Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.39 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $221.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.13 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $210.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.60 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

MRCY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 337,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

