Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.73 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 2,703,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

