Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

