Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $40.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

