Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $27.56 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

