Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $188.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 276.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 847,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,980,000 after acquiring an additional 262,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

