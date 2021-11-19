AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Update

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE HKIB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,728. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Get AMTD International alerts:

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.