Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $108.97 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $96.98 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45.

