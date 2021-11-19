Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

