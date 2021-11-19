Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $179.77 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

