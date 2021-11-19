Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 28,064 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

