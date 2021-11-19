Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USAS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

USAS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 220.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 151,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.