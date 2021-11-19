America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

