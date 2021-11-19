American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Software by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

