American National Bank Sells 90 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American National Bank lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $357.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

