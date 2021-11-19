American National Bank Invests $35,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.