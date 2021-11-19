American National Bank Has $69,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after acquiring an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

