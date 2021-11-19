American National Bank Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

SPG stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.